Surdich on Bowling: Large turnout for 500 Club Invitational

The 44th annual Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club Invitational almost broke the record for entries, as 73 club members from Sacramento, Modesto-Ceres, Stockton, Hanford, San Jose, Chowchilla-Madera and the local club hit the lanes at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater on Sunday afternoon.
The women were treated to a buffet lunch and desserts, and bowling towels were given to all bowlers to kick off the tournament.
Prizes galore were drawn during the afternoon, with three bowling balls given out courtesy of Bowling Outfitters of Modesto-Stockton, Black Oak Lanes and Yosemite Lanes, plus bottles of wine and many other outstanding gifts. Every time a bowler rolled a natural strike, she had a chance to grab candy from baskets set out behind the seating areas.
The local board was happy with the turnout, and so were the women, who had a great time.
A record was set by Bonnie Garber of the Modesto-Ceres area, as she rolled a 900 series. She rolled three consecutive no-tap 300 games. I only saw the 4 and 9 pins wiggle a bit on one shot before falling over. Otherwise, all of her shots hit the pocket. Garber gives lessons at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto.
Results and money winnings will be in next week’s column. See ya next year.
Shooting stars – We had a ton of stars shooting last Wednesday night in the Commercial Classic league, as the D & F Rental team lit up the house with some super scores. Led by their two left-handers, they never let up, as left-hander Eric Hickman rolled a 685 series, left-hander Mike Hansen a 695, Kevin Heil a 668 and anchor Adam Barden a 665. They set the new league high for scratch high game (957) and scratch series (2,713). To top it off, they only had four open frames, and two were splits. They just kept rolling strikes.
Bellevue scratch bowlers – Yosemite Lanes has a mini-tourney this Sunday at noon, with check-in starting at 11 a.m. Yosemite’s monthly Scratch 6 Gamer will be on the tougher, lower-scoring Kegel Alcatraz Pattern (38 feet).
Entry fee is $60, and one out of four will cash. There is added money, and low to cash is guaranteed at least $100. Optional brackets, high-game pots, last-game pots and senior (50 and older) insurance will also be available.
No-tap 300 at McHenry – Two of our local bowlers rolled in the senior Anything Goes No-Tap recently at McHenry Bowl in Modesto and placed in the money. Taking first place in the men’s high series was Gustine’s Bob Heller with an 859. He also placed in the high-game pot for a total of $44.
The highlight of the afternoon was Merced’s Jerry McMillian rolling his first 300 game, a no-tap. McMillian placed second in the men’s high series and placed in the high-game pot with his 300. McMillian teamed up in the computerized doubles Anything Goes for a few more bucks and overall had $45 in his pocket.
No-tap games must be in the wind, as McMillian’s was the second no-tap 300 rolled in two weeks by two of our association members.
SCORING LEADERS: Greg Bennett 173, Barbara Souza 160, Marie Pugliese 142, Gloria Gibson 138, Mark Dulle 206, Laura Cupp 162, Sylvia Giordano 204, Kathy Fultz 174, Bill Simpson 235, Dave Garcez 233, Bob Simmons 188, Leo Gonzales 163, Gayle Sagin 192, Cam Clemens 286, Mike Robins 278, Jay Cairncross 254, Patty Harrell 191, Liz Heberline 183, Don Gamble 218, Carol Valenta 219, Fred Ruell 199, Bill Helms 212, Erica Belier 193, Mary Walker 179, Marge Casaletto 149.
SERIES LEADERS: Joann Baker 437, Nevora Nush 527, Marie Herrera 547, Margaret Herzog 548, Dave Egleston 574, Rae Coonce 597, Dan Erreca 645, Larry Valenti Jr. 698, Cam Clemens 722.
