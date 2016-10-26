NBA Capsules

Myles Turner scored 30 points, tied his career high with 16 rebounds and made a 3-pointer with 1:18 left in overtime to start an 8-0 run that allowed the Indiana Pacers to close out a 130-121 victory Wednesday night over the Dallas Mavericks.
Three-time All-Star Paul George added 25 points, including another 3 with 55 seconds left to seal Indiana's fifth season-opening win in six years.
Deron Williams scored 25 points, while J.J. Barea and Dirk Nowitzki each added 22 as the Mavs lost their fifth straight in the series. They still haven't won in Indianapolis since February 2014.
Dallas didn't tie the score or take a lead until the fourth quarter, yet still forced overtime when Harrison Barnes' open 3-pointer made it 115-all with 2.3 seconds left.
Turner could have won it with a long buzzer-beating 3, but it bounced off the back of the rim.
THUNDER 103, 76ERS 97
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 rebounds and took over late to lead the Thunder to a victory over the 76ers.
Westbrook scored the decisive points on opening night for the Thunder in their first game since franchise star Kevin Durant left in free agency and signed with the Golden State Warriors.
Joel Embiid scored 20 points in 22 minutes in his first game for the Sixers since they made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Embiid had sat out the last two seasons with foot injuries. He received a roaring ovation when he was introduced and fans went wild on every shot.
NUGGETS 107, PELICANS 102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 23 points, Will Barton added 22, and the Nuggets survived a dominant performance by Anthony Davis to defeat the Pelicans.
Davis had 50 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and four blocks. His production helped New Orleans trim a deficit as large as 14 late in the second quarter down to two points in the waning minutes. He simply didn't have enough help.
The rest of the Pelicans combined to shoot 21 of 58. Tim Frazier scored 15 for the Pelicans. E'Twaun Moore added 10 points, but missed a 3-point attempt that could have tied it with 24 seconds left.
Danilo Gallinari scored 15 for Denver and Wilson Chandler added 12 points.
LAKERS 120, ROCKETS 114
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers won coach Luke Walton's debut, holding off the Rockets.
D'Angelo Russell scored 20 points and Julius Randle added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the young Lakers, who got off to an exciting start in the franchise's first season without Kobe Bryant since 1995.
With a revamped roster coming off the worst season in the 16-time champion team's history, Los Angeles surged in the fourth quarter of an auspicious opener under Walton, the 36-year-old former Lakers forward.
James Harden had 34 points, a career-high 17 assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who lost in former Lakers coach Mike D'Antoni's debut on the Houston bench.
HORNETS 107, BUCKS 96
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 23 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a shoulder injury, Roy Hibbert added 15 points, and the Hornets opened their season with a victory over the Bucks.
The Hornets led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter before fending off a late charge from Milwaukee.
The Bucks, who looked lackluster for much of the game, drew energy from Greg Monroe's hustle in the paint and Jason Terry's floater that cut the lead to 93-85 with 5:08 left.
But the Hornets held on down the stretch, getting a straightaway 3 from Marvin Williams for a 12-point lead with 3:21 left.
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert had a couple of rim-rocking dunks in the third quarter that helped build the 20-point lead.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points.
HEAT 108, MAGIC 96
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miami center Hassan White had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots and point guard Goran Dragic added 16 points as the Heat cruised to a season-opening victory over the Magic.
The Heat, taking advantage of the one-game suspension of Orlando center Bismack Biyombo, dominated inside all game with Whiteside and Willie Reed off the bench. Neither Nikola Vucevic nor Serge Ibaka could match the athleticism and strength of the 7-foot Whiteside inside.
The new-look Heat, playing without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh this season, outscored the Magic in the paint 74-36 and outrebounded them 52-44.
Vucevic finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points. Ibaka, making his debut with the Magic, managed 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting.
CELTICS 122, NETS 117
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder added 21 points and Al Horford pitched in 11 in his Boston debut as the Celtics survived a late scare to beat the Nets.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 for Brooklyn, including a 3-pointer to make it 120-117 with 47 seconds left after the Nets erased most of a 23-point deficit against the Boston bench. But he missed one with a chance to tie it after Joe Harris intercepted Thomas' cross-court pass, and the Celtics were able to hold on.
Justin Hamilton came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 10 rebounds for the Nets in coach Kenny Atkinson's debut.
RAPTORS 109, PISTONS 91
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points and Jonas Valanciunas added a career-high 32 as the Raptors opened their season with a victory over the Pistons.
DeRozan made a career-high 17 field goals on 27 shots and was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line, while Valanciunas was 10 for 15 from the field to go along with 11 rebounds. Valanciunas' previous career high was 31, also against the Pistons, on Jan. 12, 2015.
Tobias Harris had 22 points and Marcus Morris had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who lost for the eighth time in their last 11 games against Toronto.
DeRozan broke Vince Carter's opening-night record of 39 points, set against the-then New Jersey Nets in 2003. Alvin Robertson is the only other Toronto player to record a 30-point opening-night game, in the franchise's first-ever game, also against New Jersey, in 1995.
GRIZZLIES 102, TIMBERWOLVES 98
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley scored 24 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Grizzlies overcame a slow start for a victory over the Timberwolves.
Conley and Gasol led a push down the stretch as the Grizzlies erased a 90-86 deficit the final 2:44. Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.
Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21. Zach LaVine added 19 points.
The game was the debut of two coaches with new teams, Tom Thibodeau for Minnesota and former Miami Heat assistant David Fizdale with Memphis.
Both teams had big runs in the game, Minnesota at the start and Memphis to open the second half. Then the game settled into a tight affair in the fourth quarter.
KINGS 113, SUNS 94
PHOENIX (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points, Rudy Gay added 22 and the Kings beat the Suns in the season opener for both teams.
The Kings won an opener for the first time in three years and gave coach Dave Joerger a victory in his Sacramento debut.
Sacramento used an 18-1 first-half run to take control and was up by as many as 26 points in the third quarter.
Devin Booker, plagued by foul trouble, scored 18 points for the Suns. Eric Bledsoe added 16 and T.J. Warren had 14. Dragan Bender, the 18-year-old fourth overall pick in this year's draft, scored 10 points for Phoenix, all in the second half.
