Silfverberg's 2 goals lead Ducks over Predators 6-1

Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal and another on the power play to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Nick Ritchie, Corey Perry, Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 28 shots, as the Ducks earned a point in their fourth consecutive game and for the fifth time in their last six outings.
The Ducks took command with five goals in the second period, Silfverberg opening the flurry for his ninth career multi-goal game. Shea Theodore found Silfverberg on an easy give-and-go for the short-handed goal, before ripping a wrist shot past Pekka Rinne to become the first Duck with two goals on special teams since Jamie McGinn scored twice on the power play at Toronto last season.
Rinne had 13 saves before being pulled late in the second period after Perry scored, as the Predators dropped to 0-3-0 on the road this season. Marek Mazanec stopped 2 of 9 shots in relief, and Colin Wilson scored in the third period.
Cogliano added a short-handed goal and Kesler had a power-play as the Ducks recorded three power-play goals and two short-handed goals in a game for the first time in franchise history. Edmonton was the last NHL team to be that prolific on special teams, doing so in a March 2008 game against the Coyotes.
Ritchie put the Ducks ahead 2:57 into the first period with his second goal of the season. Antoine Vermette and Michael Sgarbossa had assists on Ritchie's goal. It was Sgarbossa's second career point and first with the Ducks, while Vermette picked up his second point in as many nights.
Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen each added two assists.
NOTES: Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf and G Jonathan Bernier did not play because of upper-body injuries. Bernier and Getzlaf were hurt in the Ducks' 2-1 overtime loss at San Jose on Tuesday. . Perry recorded his 670th point for the Ducks, passing Paul Kariya for third-most in franchise history.
UP NEXT
Predators: Face Los Angeles on Thursday as their five-game West Coast road trip continues.
Ducks: Host Columbus on Friday, with four more home games sandwiched around a visit to Los Angeles over the next two weeks.
