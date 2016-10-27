Chicago security plans for World Series include checkpoints

Police will set up security checkpoints within a two-block perimeter of Wrigley Field as the World Series moves to Chicago.
City officials say they've planned enhanced security, street closures and parking restrictions. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the already-congested North Side neighborhood for Friday and Saturday's games. They urge anyone without a ticket to watch at home, with friends or in other neighborhood establishments.
People who live near Wrigley Field who want to drive into the area should be prepared to show a photo ID, with proof of address.
Street closures on Clark and Addison will be in effect earlier than one typical game days.
Officials are reminding everyone that using drones in public spaces in Chicago is illegal, and anyone caught using one will be arrested.
