Laine scores 2 on power play, Jets beat Stars 4-1

Patrik Laine scored twice on the power play to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night.
Defenseman Tyler Myers got the Jets on the scoreboard 15 seconds into the game and rookie Kyle Connor got his first NHL goal. Connor Hellebuyck had 38 saves.
Winnipeg, which lost at Dallas in the opener of the home-and-home on Tuesday, has scored five power-play goals this season, with the 18-year-old Laine getting four.
With Dallas trailing 3-0, Tyler Seguin scored his fourth of the season 33 seconds into in the third period. Antti Niemi stopped 32 shots for the Stars.
Winnipeg got off to a fast start and outshot Dallas 22-13 in the opening period. In the opening minute, Myers took advantage of a loose puck bouncing off the boards in the Dallas end to fire a one-timer from the point past Niemi.
Both teams then took turns on the power play, but neither capitalized.
Dallas had a two-man advantage for 1:16, then the Jets got on the power play and fired eight shots on Niemi in just over 1 1/2 minutes.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Connor then went down the ice on a 2-on-1 at even strength, with Ehlers passing the puck across the ice for Connor's high shot to double the lead with 3:48 left in the first.
Connor, who was a healthy scratch in Tuesday's loss, was playing his sixth game of the season.
Laine's fifth of the season at 4:30 of the second made it 3-0 just 8 seconds after Stars defenseman John Klingberg was sent off for hooking.
Seconds after Seguin's goal, Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien crashed into the boards after getting tangled up with Stars forward Antoine Roussel, but only went to the dressing room for a few minutes.
Laine scored his second of the game with 6 seconds left in a two-man advantage on a shot into the left side of the net that made it 4-1 at 10:17.
NOTES: The Jets had gone into the game only holding a lead for a total 17:02 in their first six games. ... Laine's second-period goal marked the first time this season Winnipeg held a three-goal lead, and the first time the Jets hadn't trailed going into the third.
UP NEXT
Stars: At Minnesota on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game trip.
Jets: At Colorado on Friday night in the back end of their first of 14 back-to-backs this season.
