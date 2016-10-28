Spain to keep Italian basketball coach Scariolo until 2020

The Spanish basketball federation says it has extended the contract of Italian coach Sergio Scariolo through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The federation added four years to Scariolo's current contract so he can complete another Olympic cycle with the men's team.
Scariolo's first stint with Spain began in 2009, and he led the nation to two European titles and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. He left after the London Games but returned in 2015, winning another European title and the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Scariolo said after Friday's announcement that he believes Spain can remain a top contender despite an inevitable generation change within the squad.
