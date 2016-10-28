NHL Capsules

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway in the second period and Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his 13th career shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight win, 2-0 over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
Milan Lucic added an empty-netter to help Western Conference-leading Edmonton, off to its best start since 1985, improve to 7-1-0.
Talbot, who has started all eight games this season, recorded his second shutout in three games.
Ryan Miller had 25 saves for Vancouver and fell to 12-1-1 in his career against the Oilers. The Canucks, 0-3-1 since starting the season with four wins, haven't scored since the third period against Anaheim on Sunday.
BLUE JACKETS 4, DUCKS 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad each scored twice in the first period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots for his 14th career shutout as Columbus beat Anaheim.
Gagner scored midway through the first period, cleaning up Scott Hartnell's missed shot for his first goal since signing with the Blue Jackets as a free agent.
Saad scored 21 seconds later as he unleashed a wrist shot from the high slot that hit the post and careened in. Saad knew it was a goal and started celebrating immediately, but the officials needed a video review to confirm it.
Saad then swatted in his own rebound with 6:10 left for his 10th career multi-goal game and first with the Blue Jackets. Gagner added a power-play goal 20 seconds later.
Ducks goalie John Gibson made 28 saves before being replaced by Dustin Tokarski midway through the third period. Tokarski stopped all five shots he faced.
JETS 1, AVALANCHE 0
DENVER (AP) — Shawn Matthias scored in the second period against his former team, Michael Hutchinson stopped 37 shots for his third career NHL shutout, and Winnipeg beat Colorado.
The Jets were more energetic despite playing their third game in four days, including a 4-1 win over Dallas the night before. Colorado looked a bit rusty after a week off and couldn't to solve Hutchinson. It was Hutchinson's first shutout since Jan. 15, 2015, against Columbus.
The Avalanche pulled Semyon Varlamov with around 1:22 remaining, but the Avalanche couldn't capitalize.
Varlamov stopped 20 shots, his only mistake not sliding over in time to stop Matthias' wrist shot.
HURRICANES 3, RANGERS 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina past the New York Rangers.
Skinner originally had his fifth career hat trick before the third goal was awarded to Bryan Bickell on a scoring change. Still, Skinner's 16th career three-point night — in his debut wearing the "A" as an alternate captain — helped the Hurricanes win their home opener.
Victor Rask had two assists, giving him points in all seven games, and Cam Ward made 28 saves — stopping Mats Zuccarello with about 5 seconds left — to help Carolina snap a two-game losing streak.
Zuccarello scored two power-play goals and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 18 shots for the Rangers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.
BLACKHAWKS 3, DEVILS 2, OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored on a rebound at 1:15 of overtime and Chicago rallied to hand New Jersey its first home loss.
Marian Hossa tied the game with a power-play goal with 2:11 left in regulation after the Blackhawks pulled goaltender Corey Crawford for a sixth skater.
Artemi Panarin, who took the shot on Anisimov's game winner, also scored for Chicago. Crawford was outstanding in making 30 saves.
PA Parenteau and John Moore scored for New Jersey, which was 3-0 at home. Keith Kinkaid made 26 saves in his first start of the season.
Chicago had all three shots in the overtime. Panarin took a shot from the right circle. Kinkaid made the save but the puck went right to Anisimov for his fifth goal of the season.
FLAMES 5, SENATORS 2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored his first two goals and added an assist to lead Calgary to its third straight win.
Sam Bennett, Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary, and Brian Elliott stopped 31 shots.
Erik Karlsson and Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa. Andrew Hammond started in goal and had three saves on four shots before leaving with a lower-body injury after one period. Chris Dreidger replaced him and gave up four goals on 15 shots.
With the score tied 2-2 halfway through the second, Hamilton retrieved the puck from the sideboards, spun and whipped a shot from a bad angle over the Dreidger's shoulder.
Calgary put the game away on goals by Monahan and Frolik 2:46 apart midway through the third.
Comments