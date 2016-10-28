Indians edge Cubs 1-0 at Wrigley Field for 2-1 Series lead

Cody Allen, Andrew Miller and the Cleveland Indians' nasty bullpen shut down a Wrigley Field party 71 years in the making.
Allen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Indians pitched their fifth shutout this postseason, holding off the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
The crowd began forming beyond the ivy-covered walls in the early morning, all revved up for the first World Series game at Wrigley since 1945.
Fans were roaring after a two-out error by first baseman Mike Napoli helped Chicago put runners on second and third in the ninth. Allen silenced the neighborhood ballpark, striking out co-NL Championship Series MVP Javier Baez to end it.
Pinch-hitter Coco Crisp hit an RBI single in the seventh off Carl Edwards Jr. for the lone run.
Indians starter Josh Tomlin went 4 2/3 innings, then Miller, Bryan Shaw and Allen took over.
The Cubs have been blanked four times in the last eight games this postseason. It was their first 1-0 loss in the World Series since Babe Ruth and the Boston Red Sox beat them in 1918.
Game 1 winner Corey Kluber starts for Cleveland on Saturday night on three days' rest, and John Lackey goes for Chicago.
Comments