Players annoyed with NFL's crackdown on celebrations

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

7:35 Merced College Los Banos Candidate Forum 2016: Mike Villalta

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

0:51 Help firefighters raise money for MDA