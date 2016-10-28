Turlock Bulldogs football defeats Merced 27-20

Turlock senior running back Michael Linares (22) rushes during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Andrew Kuhn
Turlock junior cornerback Antonio Ruiz Suarez (7) intercepts a pass intended for Merced senior Tanner Pellissier (9) during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
The Turlock Bulldogs take the field prior to a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) is stopped by the Turlock defense during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock students cheer on the Bulldogs during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced sophomore receiver Xavier Stewart (2) is hit by Turlock junior safety Gabriel Melton (32) while jumping to make a catch during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) rushes for a touchdown during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock junior running back Mark Flores (24) attempts to get past Merced junior Keanu Wilkinson (36) during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) rushes the ball during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34), left, attempts to tackle Turlock senior Mustafa Noel-Johnson (34), right, during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins (6) catches a pass along the sideline during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt speaks to his players during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) looks back as he scores a touchdown during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Rayveon Slaton (22) slips past Turlock senior linebacker Alex Oliveira (9) during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins (6) pulls in a pass during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock head coach James Peterson looks on during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) tucks the ball and rushes during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior wide receiver Josef Crossman (3) celebrates with Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) after Foss rushed for a touchdown during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) slips past a Turlock defender during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior Paul Scoggins (6) intercepts a Turlock pass during a game at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Turlock senior running back Michael Linares (22) runs behind blockers during a game against Merced at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
Merced senior wide receiver Stephen Williams (15) catches a pass during a game against Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 27-20.
