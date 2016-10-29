Sports

October 29, 2016 1:08 AM

Matsuyama keeps 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
SHANGHAI

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan took advantage of the par 5s for a 4-under 68 and kept his three-shot lead in the HSBC Champions on Saturday.

Matsuyama played bogey-free at Sheshan International for the first time all week. He didn't produce as many birdies, picking up three of them on the par 5s. A two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th was enough for him to maintain his margin.

He was at 17-under 199.

Defending champion Russell Knox never got closer than two shots on another chilly day. He also had a 68 and was at 14-under 202.

Daniel Berger ran off four straight birdies late in his round to get in the mix, and he saved par from the water on the 18th for a 67. He was four behind.

