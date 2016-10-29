Sports

October 29, 2016

Texas Tech escapes TCU with a 27-24 double-OT victory

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas

Clayton Hatfield kicked a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime and Texas Tech beat TCU 27-24 in a surprisingly low-scoring game on Saturday.

Patrick Mahomes scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown in the first overtime before TCU tied the game on Desmon White's incredible 25-yard TD catch from backup quarterback Foster Sawyer.

White caught the pass despite having a defender on his hip, and secured the ball against his helmet to complete the score. The play stood after officials did a replay review of the catch.

The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) had the ball to start the second overtime. But Brandon Hatfield — not related to the Texas Tech kicker — shanked a 40-yard field goal attempt, his third miss of the game.

A week after matching an FBS record with 734 yards passing in a 66-59 loss to Oklahoma, Mahomes went 24 of 39 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) ended a three-game losing streak.

The previous two times the teams met in Fort Worth, they combined for 109 points both times. Tech won 56-53 in triple overtime in 2012, and TCU broke Big 12 and school records in an 82-27 win two years ago. The Frogs won 55-52 in Lubbock last year.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: Mahomes showed his grit, never giving in despite the struggles against TCU's defense. A month after hurting his shoulder, Mahomes took another hard hit in the second overtime, but said he was OK. The win helped the Red Raiders in their pursuit for a bowl berth, now needing only to split their last four games to get bowl eligible.

TCU: While TCU's defense had one of its best games overall, making some changes that surprised Tech, the inconsistency of the offense has to be concerning. Dual-threat QB Kenny Hill was 16 of 29 passing for 160 yards, but his last pass was an interception in the third quarter. He has only 514 yards passing in the past three games since consecutive 400-yard games

UP NEXT

Texas Tech returns home next Saturday to play Texas.

TCU plays at No. 8 Baylor, going to Waco next Saturday for the first time since their 61-58 loss there two years ago when the Bears overcame a 21-point deficit in the final 11 minutes.

