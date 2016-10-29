Saturday's best

STARS
—D'Onta Foreman, Texas, rushed for a career-best 250 yards and two TDs to help the Longhorns hand No. 8 Baylor its first loss, 35-34.
—Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State, accounted for 534 and matched a school record with seven total touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-41 win over Samford.
—Justin Herbert, Oregon, threw for 489 yards and four TDs in a 54-35 victory over Arizona State.
—Saquon Barkley, Penn State, ran for 207 yards and two TDs in a 62-24 victory against Purdue.
—Justin Thomas, Georgia Tech, accounted for 459 yards with four TDs in a 38-35 win over Duke.
—Devante Kincade, Grambling State, passed for a career-high 457 yards and six TDs in a 70-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
—KD Humphries, Murray State, threw for 398 yards and five TDs in a 38-31 victory over Tennessee State.
— John Lovett, Princeton, set a school record with seven touchdowns — four passing, two rushing and one receiving — in a 56-7 win over Cornell.
—Bryan Schor, James Madison, threw for a career-high 309 yards, set a school record by completing 21 of 22 passes and tied another record with five TDs in an 84-7 win over Rhode Island.
---
BIG 12 TROUBLE
The Big 12's playoff hopes took a big hit with No. 8 Baylor and No. 10 West Virginia both losing.
The Bears suffered their first loss when Texas' Trent Domingue kicked a 39-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining to give the Longhorns a 35-34 victory.
West Virginia also lost for the first time , 37-20 to Oklahoma State after Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score.
Baylor and West Virginia still could by in the thick of the playoff race if they finish 11-1, but would have to run the table.
---
PEPPERS LEADS WOLVERINES
All Michigan needed was an exclamation point — a final flourish that would add a little extra satisfaction to this big victory on a rival's home field.
When Michigan State fumbled while attempting a puzzling 2-point conversion with 1 second left, Jabrill Peppers scooped up the loose ball and ran all the way to the end zone. Then the celebration really began.
The defensive conversion by Peppers capped a 32-23 victory for the second-ranked Wolverines, who beat the skidding Spartans for only the second time in the last nine meetings. Peppers also scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and when the game's last second finally ticked off, he did a triumphant backflip for good measure.
The Wolverines scored every time they had the ball in the first half, sending the Spartans to their sixth straight loss while avenging last season's botched-punt loss to their rivals.
---
NUMBERS
6-Straight games Florida's Jordan Scarlett has scored a touchdown.
100-Career victories by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy after the Cowboys knocked off No. 10 West Virginia 37-20.
355-Career catches by East Carolina's Isaiah Jones , passing Oklahoma's Ryan Broyles for second in NCAA history. He trails only the 387 catches by his former teammate Justin Hardy.
4,132-Career yards rushing by Southern's Lenard Tillery , breaking Destry Wright's SWAC record of 4,050 yards with Jackson State from 1997-1999.
---
TOUCHDOWNS, FIVE WAYS
Florida receiver Antonio Callaway became the first player in school history to account for touchdowns five different ways. Not in the same game, though.
Callaway's 4-yard TD run in the third quarter against Georgia — the first rushing score of his career — put him in unique company. The sophomore has scored rushing, receiving, twice while returning punts and while returning an onside kick against Missouri two weeks ago. He also threw a touchdown pass against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
He's the 21st player in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1996 to accomplish the five-way feat. The list includes current NFL receivers Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton as well as Reggie Bush, Kevin Faulk, Ten Ginn Jr., Deuce McAllister and C.J. Spiller.
