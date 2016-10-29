Alabama A&M edges Alabama State 42-41 in overtime

Jonathan Dorsey hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass in overtime and Nick Carden kicked in the extra point to lift Alabama A&M to a 42-41 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
Tied at 35 late in the fourth quarter, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) missed a 33-yard field goal when Alabama State's Roderick Henderson got an arm up to block it and send the game into OT. The Hornets (2-6, 2-5) scored first in the extra period with a 14-yard touchdown run by Marquell Beckwith but missed the PAT kick.
The Bulldogs responded with De'Angelo Ballard's touchdown throw to Dorsey and won the game on Carden's PAT kick.
Ballard finished 19 of 35 for 290 yards passing with two touchdowns and added another 101 yards rushing on 19 carries. Jordan Bentley ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama A&M.
Alabama State's Khalid Thomas ran for 170 yards on 24 carries and 115 yards on three punt returns.
