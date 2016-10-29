Rask gets 31st career shutout, Bruins beat Red Wings 1-0

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for his 31st career shutout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Tim Schaller scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Detroit's six-game winning streak.
It was Rask's first game back after missing the previous three with a lower-body injury.
Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who lost at home for the first time.
Schaller scored with 2:11 left in the second period as his shot from along the goal line in the right corner went in off of Howard's left hip. It was Schaller's first goal of the season.
The play was the result of a turnover by the Red Wings' Dylan Larkin in the high slot.
Detroit coach Jeff Blashill challenged that the play was offside going into the Detroit zone but the play was determined to be onside after a video review.
It also ended Howard's shutout streak at 156:02.
He stopped the Bruins' Austin Czarnik on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle 7:27 into the second period.
Rask made an athletic save on a tip by Detroit's Tomas Tatar off a shot by defenseman Jonathan Ericsson at about the eight-minute mark of the middle period.
Howard denied Schaller on a short-handed breakaway attempt with 8:38 left in the second.
Detroit forward Steve Ott speared Boston defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara in the groin/hip area shortly after the opening face-off but neither referee saw it. Ott and Chara got into a scrum and both received an unsportsmanlike conduct minor 43 seconds into the game.
NOTE: Detroit LW Thomas Vanek missed his second game with a lower-body injury. ... Bruins F David Pastrnak served the first game of a two-game suspension because of an illegal check to the head of New York Rangers D Dan Girardi on Wednesday night. ... The Bruins sent G Malcolm Subban to their AHL affiliate in Providence.
