Higgins explodes, Louisiana Tech cruises past Rice, 61-16

Ryan Higgins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Trent Taylor become Louisiana Tech's career leader in receptions and the Bulldogs beat Rice 61-16 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible.
Boston Scott rushed for 132 yards and three scores and Higgins completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and added 106 yards rushing — including a 71-yard TD run that gave Louisiana Tech (5-4, 4-1 Conference USA) a 28-0 lead late in the first quarter. Taylor had seven catches for 131 yards and moved past Troy Edwards — the 13th pick in the 1999 NFL Draft — into first on the school's career receptions list with 284.
The Bulldogs had a season-high 735 total yards including four plays of 70 yards or longer: Higgins' 71-yard run, a 71-yard reception by Taylor, an 89-yard catch and run by DeJuawn Oliver, and a 70-yard TD run by Boston.
After Oliver's touchdown, Jonathan Barnes' PAT kick was blocked and Rice's Darik Dillard returned it 98 yards to make it 54-2.
Rice (1-7, 0-5) had just 33 total yards in first quarter.
