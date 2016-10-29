NHL Capsules

Evgeni Malkin scored twice, including the tiebreaker in the third period, and Sidney Crosby also had two goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Matt Cullen also scored for the Penguins, who scored three times in a 55-second span in the first period while opening a four-game trip with their fourth win in the last five. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 38 shots while making his ninth straight start (6-2-1).
Malkin's game-winner was his 300th career goal.
Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, and Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had one for Philadelphia. Steve Mason started and gave up three goals on 13 shots in the first period. Michal Neuvirth replaced him to start the second and finished with 12 saves on 14 shots.
CANADIENS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1
MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting Montreal to its seventh straight victory.
Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which is 8-0-1 and the only NHL club without a regulation loss this season.
Nazem Kadri scored for the Leafs, who were coming off a 3-2 win Thursday over Florida.
Toronto outshot Montreal 37-31, but Carey Price made 37 saves for the Canadiens. Frederik Andersen had 29 stops for the Leafs.
WILD 4, STARS 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Devan Dubnyk stopped 29 shots for his third straight shutout and 22nd of his career to lift Minnesota.
Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Eric Staal and Tyler Graovac scored for Minnesota, which improved to 6-2-1.
Kari Lehtonen made 11 saves for Dallas, which has just four goals in its last four games.
Dubnyk didn't have to make any spectacular saves in establishing a new personal best scoreless stretch of 180 minutes. The last goal he allowed was in overtime last Saturday.
BRUINS 1, RED WINGS 0
DETROIT (AP) — Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for his 31st career shutout with Boston.
Tim Schaller scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Detroit's six-game winning streak.
It was Rask's first game back after missing the previous three with a lower-body injury.
Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who lost at home for the first time.
BLUES 1, KINGS 0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Allen stopped 27 shots and Jaden Schwartz scored early in the third period, leading St. Louis over Los Angeles.
It was the first shutout for Allen this season and the 12th in his career.
Schwartz got the first goal by a Blues forward in 169 minutes, 22 seconds. He scored 3:43 into the third off a pass from Jori Lehtera, swiping the puck from in front past goalie Peter Budaj. Vladimir Tarasenko also assisted on Schwartz's first goal of the season.
Los Angeles challenged the play for offsides, but the goal was upheld.
Budaj had 24 saves. He had won five straight dating to last season.
DEVILS 3, LIGHTNING 1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Henrique and Damon Severson set each other up for first-period goals and New Jersey ended a five-game losing streak against Tampa Bay.
Cory Schneider had 32 saves following a rare night off and Devante Smith-Pelly got his first goal of the season, helping New Jersey rebound from an overtime loss to Chicago on Friday. Henrique scored his 100th career goal.
Tyler Johnson scored in the third period for Tampa Bay, which has lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 20 saves and lost for the first time in three starts this year.
SABRES 3, PANTHERS 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Nilsson made 33 saves in his second NHL shutout and Buffalo beat Florida.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Johan Larsson and Kyle Okposo also scored. The Sabres snapped a four-game winless streak and earned their first home victory of the season.
Roberto Luongo stopped 22 shots for Florida. The Panthers have lost five of six and are winless in the first three of a four-game trip.
Nilsson, starting his third straight game in place of Robin Lehner, made 13 saves in the third period. Florida's Vincent Trocheck shot wide on a penalty shot with 57 seconds left in the third period.
