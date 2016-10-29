NBA Capsules

Avery Bradley had 31 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers, and Boston defeated Charlotte 104-98 on Saturday night.
Bradley was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc and had 11 rebounds as the Celtics shot 75 percent from the field in the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Thomas had 24 points and seven assists and Al Horford added 14 points for the Celtics, who trailed by one entering the fourth quarter.
Boston finished 15 of 31 from 3-point range, while the Hornets were just 9 of 32.
Kemba Walker led the Hornets in their home opener with 29 points, while Frank Kaminsky had 11 points and four rebounds in his first regular season action.
---
KNICKS 111, GRIZZLIES 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points, Carmelo Anthony had 20 and New York used a fast start and strong finish to beat Memphis in its home opener.
Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Courtney Lee all had impressive moments in their first home games at Madison Square Garden, and Anthony converted the three-point play that sparked the decisive spurt.
Rose had a couple of crossovers and quick bursts into the lane that showed his legs looked healthy and scored 13 points. Noah finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Lee scored 16 points as the Knicks got their first win under coach Jeff Hornacek after falling apart in the second half and getting routed 117-88 by Cleveland in the NBA season opener.
Marc Gasol scored 20 points for the Grizzlies.
---
CAVALIERS 105, MAGIC 99
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 23 points, Kyrie Irving added 20 and Cleveland beat Orlando for the 15th straight time.
Kevin Love scored 19 points to help the NBA champion Cavaliers improve to 3-0. They haven't lost to the Magic since Nov. 23, 2012, in Orlando.
Evan Fournier scored 22 points for Orlando. The Magic cut a 22-point deficit to 88-85 with 4 minutes to play, but J.R. Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the fourth quarter.
Smith made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and Cleveland forced a shot-clock violation. James followed with two baskets, including a left-handed finish at the rim.
Serge Ibaka converted a three-point play and hit a free throw, cutting the lead to 98-95 with 45 seconds left, but Smith's 3-pointer from the corner pushed the lead to six.
---
BUCKS 110, NETS 108
MILWAUKEE (AP) — John Henson's tip-in at the buzzer gave Milwaukee its first victory of the season.
Rashad Vaughn scored a career-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points and 11 rebounds. He scored all of his points in the paint, including seven dunks.
Vaughn, who surpassed his previous career high of 12 points, hit consecutive 3-pointers that gave Milwaukee a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter. But after Matthew Dellavedova missed a driving layup, Bojan Bogdanovic nailed a 3-pointer to tie the score with 11.6 seconds remaining, setting up Henson's heroics.
Bogdanovic's 26 points led the Nets, who made just 11 of 35 3-point attempts.
---
BULLS 118, PACERS 101
CHICAGO (AP) — Doug McDermott had 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 16 on 6-of-9 shooting and Rajon Rondo had 13 assists to lead the Bulls to their second straight victory to open the season.
McDermott scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as coach Fred Hoiberg gave his veteran starters — Butler, Rondo and Dwyane Wade, who had 14 points — the rest of the night off after the third quarter.
Taj Gibson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Robin Lopez added 12 points for the Bulls.
Paul George and Myles Turner had 20 points apiece to lead the Pacers (1-2).
The Bulls had a 24-20 lead at the end of the first quarter before breaking things open with a dominant second. They scored 38 points on 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) shooting in the quarter to race out to a 62-41 halftime lead.
---
SPURS 98, PELICANS 79
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and San Antonio won in its home opener.
The Spurs won their first season opener in 20 years without Tim Duncan, who retired in the offseason. San Antonio played without any of its Big Three as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili both sat out to rest in the first night of back-to-back games.
San Antonio didn't appear to miss them, as 11 players scored to help the team remain unbeaten after three games.
Patty Mills scored 18 points starting in place of Parker, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 12 points.
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was held to 18 points after scoring 50 and 45 points in the first two games. Aldridge picked up three fouls in the first half as Davis' primary defender, but still managed to hold the 6-foot-10 forward to 6-for-15 shooting in the game.
E'Twaun Moore also had 18 points for New Orleans (0-3).
---
HAWKS 104, 76ERS 72
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 17 points to lead five Hawks in double figures.
Kyle Korver chipped in 15 points and Mike Muscala added 14 for Atlanta.
The Hawks barely needed top offseason acquisition Dwight Howard. The big man had just two points and seven rebounds in his second game for his hometown team after signing a three-year, $70 million free-agent contract this summer. The 31-year-old center had 19 rebounds and 11 points in Atlanta's season-opening 114-99 win over Washington on Thursday.
Dennis Schroder had 11 points and 11 assists for Atlanta.
Joel Embiid and Sergio Rodriguez had 14 points apiece for the 76ers.
---
TRAIL BLAZERS 115, NUGGETS 113, OT
DENVER (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 37 points, including the go-ahead floater with less than a second remaining in overtime, and Portland won in a game that featured a 28-minute delay in the fourth quarter due to a power surge.
Lillard blew past big man Kenneth Faried in the lane and floated in a shot with 0.3 seconds left. Lillard had tied the game on a runner in regulation with 2.1 seconds remaining.
Denver led 90-85 early in the fourth quarter when a bank of lights went out near the ceiling at the Pepsi Center. The teams shot jumpers until the game was restarted. Portland shot lights out in its return to the court — the Nuggets not as much, especially down the stretch when they squandered a nine-point lead.
CJ McCollum had seven of his 23 points in overtime to provide a spark for Portland.
Nikola Jokic led six Denver players in double figures with 23 points and he had a career-high 17 rebounds in the home opener for Denver.
---
KINGS 106, TIMBERWOLVES 103
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and Rudy Gay added 28 for Sacramento.
Ben McLemore had 13 points for the Kings, who won for the first time at new Golden 1. Matt Barnes had 12 points and nine assists. Cousins picked up two fouls in the game's final minute and fouled out.
Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, who are off to an 0-2 start under new coach Tom Thibodeau. Zach Levine had three 3-pointers and 21 points while Karl Anthony-Towns had 15 points and Gorgui Dieng had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
