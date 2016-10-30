Falk powers Washington St. past Oregon St., 35-31

Luke Falk threw for five touchdowns and 415 yards as Washington State roared back to beat Oregon State 35-31 on Saturday night.
Gabe Marks caught two touchdown passes, and Jamal Morrow, Tavares Martin Jr. and Robert Lewis each had TD for the Cougars (6-2, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their sixth game in a row. Marks finished with eight catches for 110 yards.
The Cougars fell behind 24-6 at halftime, but Falk responded with three touchdown passes in the third quarter to put the Cougars up 28-24.
In the fourth, Washington State mishandled a punt deep in its own territory, allowing Oregon State to score and regain the lead. On the next possession, Falk led the Cougars on an 80-yard, seven-play drive capped by Lewis' 1-yard touchdown catch.
Oregon State's Ryan Nall had two rushing touchdowns and another receiving. His 131 yards rushing included an 89-yard touchdown up the middle - the third longest run in school history. He added 71 yards receiving.
Marcus McMaryion had 303 yards passing with two touchdowns, including one to Seth Collins on a trick play that went for 46-yards, for Oregon State (2-6, 1-4), which lost its third in a row.
TAKEAWAYS
Washington State: Falk has been a nightmare for the Beavers. He racked up nearly 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in his previous two games against Oregon State, both of them wins. . Marks set a school record for touchdown receptions with 33. . The Cougars had a second quarter PAT blocked.
Oregon State: Nall returned to the lineup after missing the Washington game last week with an injured foot and only rushing once, albeit for 32 yards, against Utah on Oct. 15. . Oregon State had 13 penalties for 110 yards. . The Beavers wore "battleship gray" helmets for the 75th anniversary of Oregon State's 1942 Rose Bowl team, which beat Duke 20-16 in Durham, North Carolina. The game, moved because of World War II, remains the only Rose Bowl played outside Pasadena, California.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars host Arizona next Saturday.
Oregon State: The Beavers play at Stanford next Saturday.
