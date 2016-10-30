Texans remain perfect at home with 20-13 win over Lions

Brock Osweiler bounced back from an ugly performance by throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown to help the Houston Texans remain perfect at home this season with a 20-13 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Texans (5-3) have lost all of their road games, including a 27-9 loss to Denver on Monday, but they've had no such trouble in Houston where they're 5-0 this season.
Osweiler has struggled in his first season in Houston, but has been better at home where he's thrown eight of his nine touchdown passes.
On Sunday, he gave the Texans a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz in the second quarter. The Texans made it 14-0 when Lamar Miller bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out later in the quarter. That score was set up when DeAndre Hopkins used one hand to make a 12-yard reception.
The Lions (4-4) cut the lead to seven when Theo Riddick connected with Matthew Stafford on a 1-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.
Houston added a field goal after that before a 34-yard field goal by Matt Prater got Detroit back within a score. But Houston recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to secure the victory.
Stafford threw for 240 yards and a touchdown for Detroit, which had a three-game winning streak snapped as the Lions were unable to continue a string of late-game comebacks.
INJURIES: The Lions were without top cornerback Darius Slay, who missed the game because of a hamstring injury. Houston receiver Jaelen Strong injured his ankle in the second quarter and didn't return. Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork didn't return after injuring his groin in the third quarter and receiver Will Fuller left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.
O'BRIEN'S OUTBURST: Houston coach Bill O'Brien was seen yelling at special teams coach Larry Izzo after the Texans had just 10 men on the field for the opening kickoff of the second half. O'Brien got in Izzo's face and yelled for several seconds before being pushed away by another member of the staff. He turned around for a second and started to walk away before whipping back around and screaming at him for several more seconds.
UP NEXT:
Lions: Detroit visits Minnesota next week.
Texans: Houston is off next week before visiting the Jaguars on Nov. 13.
