Toronto FC beats NYCFC 2-0 in Game 1 of Eastern semis

Jozy Altidore scored in the 84th minute to break a feisty stalemate and substitute Tosaint Ricketts added a stoppage-time goal to give Toronto FC a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night in Game 1 of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The second game in the two-leg series is next Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
"It wasn't an easy game at all," New York coach Patrick Vieira said. "The atmosphere in the stadium was electric. And I think the fans were incredible."
The go-ahead goal came from Michael Bradley's free kick that NYCFC failed to clear. The ball bounced around the penalty box, with Ricketts taking a swing before it went to Altidore.
"It was cool, man," Altidore said. "Look, the fans have waited for moments like this for so long, to feel the importance of a team that's trying to build something, that's trying to win trophies. This is all for them. We play for them and we feed off their energy."
Ricketts made it 2-0 in injury time on a windy night at BMO Field, poking in Nick Hagglund's cross on a second attempt. Ricketts came on in the 83rd minute.
"This is what we had talked about from the first day of pre-season this year," Toronto captain Bradley said. "A team that on the toughest days could stand up. On the toughest days, could hold up to every challenge.
"Up until now that's the biggest game we've played in this season and every single guy who stepped on the field ... came through in a big big way. It's another night that every guy on the inside of this locker-room should be very very proud of. It's also not over and we're very mindful of that."
