The Latest: Cubs fans making plans for Game 6 in Cleveland

The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs fans' hopes that the team can still win it all are still very much alive.
Many are planning trips to Cleveland for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday after the Cubs survived elimination Sunday night against the Indians.
A StubHub spokesman said Monday that about 27 percent of the tickets being sold on the site for Tuesday went to credit cards associated with Illinois Zip codes.
Barry Rosenthal was at Sunday night's 3-2 win over Cleveland. He says he's going Tuesday and was always confident the Cubs would win in seven games.
Longtime Cubs fan Ed Koenig says he can't go. But he suspects people are working on their coughs so it won't be a total surprise to their bosses when they call in sick.
---
2:20 p.m.
The NBA has moved up the start time for Tuesday night's Cleveland Cavaliers game because of the World Series.
The game against Houston at Quicken Loans Arena will now begin an hour earlier at 6 p.m. EDT.
The champion Cavaliers requested the change to avoid an extended overlap with Game 6 of the World Series, which starts at 8:08 p.m. at neighboring Progressive Field.
The Cleveland Indians lead the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and can win their first World Series since 1948. In June, the Cavaliers defeated Golden State in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to end the city's championship drought after 52 years.
