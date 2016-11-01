Larsson scores in 3rd to lift Sabres over Wild 2-1

Johan Larsson had a third-period goal in his return to Minnesota and Robin Lehner made 27 saves, lifting the Buffalo Sabres over the Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Ryan O'Reilly added his fourth goal for Buffalo, which has won three straight.
Larsson, a 2010 second-round pick by Minnesota, played one career game for the Wild in 2012-13 before being traded for Jason Pominville.
The Swedish forward batted a bouncing puck past goaltender Devan Dubnyk with just over six minutes left. Brian Gionta centered a puck that went off the stick of Minnesota forward Mikael Granlund and Larsson swatted it out of the air with the shaft of his stick.
Dubnyk stopped 22 shots but had his individual scoreless streak end at 183:16. Granlund scored his second goal for Minnesota, which had won three in a row and was unbeaten in four previous home games.
