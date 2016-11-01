Davis' big night sends No. 17 Broncos past Ball State, 52-20

Corey Davis caught 12 passes for a conference-record 272 yards with three touchdowns Tuesday night to help No. 17 Western Michigan rout Ball State 52-20.
The Broncos (9-0, 5-0 Mid-American Conference, No. 23 CFP) won their 11th straight game, the longest streak in school history. The previous record of 10 had stood since 1941.
Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell went 23 of 34 for 367 yards, with Davis getting open all night and making the big plays look routine.
"He always makes my job easy and he makes me look good," Terrell said. "It was an elite effort and I couldn't be prouder of this guy. He deserves that record."
Ball State (4-5, 1-4) never had a chance.
The Cardinals played without injured starting quarterback Riley Neal. His replacement, Jack Milas, went 20 of 38 for 197 yards with one touchdown. But he also threw two interceptions in the first half, one of which was returned by Darius Phillips 75 yards for his third score off an interception this season.
"We didn't execute at the high level like we needed to to beat a team like Western Michigan," first-year coach Mike Neu said.
Ball State's James Gilbert had 29 carries for 155 yards, his fifth straight 100-yard game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Michigan: The conference's top team and one of five remaining unbeaten teams certainly did not disappoint on national television. But will a blowout over a struggling MAC opponent be enough to help the Broncos climb the College Football Playoff rankings? Probably not.
Ball State: Neu doesn't have the talent or depth to compete with a team as strong as Western Michigan, but the opportunity to play a good team certainly gives Ball State a glimpse into how much it needs to improve to compete for a conference crown.
UP NEXT
Western Michigan: The steamrolling Broncos now head Kent State (3-6, 2-3) next Tuesday, and will have to deal with yet another team trying to send a national message.
Ball State: The Cardinals hope to gain some momentum next Tuesday when they welcome Eastern Michigan to town. Ball State has won 10 of the last 11 in the series.
Comments