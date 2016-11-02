FIFA prosecutors wants Bin Hammam aide banned for bribery

FIFA ethics prosecutors have asked for a life ban for a former aide to Mohamed bin Hammam.
The FIFA ethics committee says its investigation into Najeeb Chirakal "focused mainly on his involvement in payments to several football officials."
It recommends FIFA ethics judges impose the ban for charges including bribery and corruption, offering gifts, conflicts of interest and failing to cooperate with investigators.
Chirakal was based in Qatar and worked for Bin Hammam, a one-time FIFA powerbroker and Asian Football Confederation president who was banned for life by FIFA in 2012.
Chirakal was previously identified — in emails published by British newspaper The Sunday Times and a report by Pricewaterhouse Coopers into AFC finances — as a key link for African and Asian officials seeking cash payments from Bin Hammam.
