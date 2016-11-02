Surdich on Bowling: Garber, Van Hulzen, Silva win 500 Club titles

Results are in for the 44th annual Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club Invitational, which attracted a near-record field of 73 to Bellevue Bowl.
Bonnie Garber of Merced/Atwater 500 won the A division championship and $167. The runner-up was Hope Fagundes of Hanford 500 ($56), followed by Julie Flowers of Merced/Atwater 500 ($46) in third and Rae Coonce of Merced/Atwater 500 ($39) in fourth.
Leading the B division was Nancy Van Hulzen of Modesto 500 ($169), followed by Evelyn Lohr of Mother Lode 500 ($58), Diana Tost of Hanford 500 ($49), Lori Beyer of Delta 500 ($43), Verna Fellows of Merced/Atwater 500 ($37) and Norma Espino of Mother Lode 500 ($31).
In the C division, Debra Silva of Mother Lode 500 won the title ($170), followed by Karen Mercurio of Mother Lode 500 ($59), Mary Hamilton of Merced/Atwater 500 ($48) and Susan Laureta of Mother Lode 500 ($41).
Next for the club is its Crazy Holiday doubles tournament Dec. 4.
Shooting stars – After rolling games of 211 and 161, Dan Erreca of Los Banos came to life with his third career 300 game for the Pazin & Myers Inc. team in the Classic on Wednesday night. (What Dan, no seven?) Also in the Classic were Bill Barthel with a 278 game and 685 set, and John Nunes with a 258.
Senior no-tap in Modesto – Two of our seniors placed in McHenry Bowl’s Halloween senior no-tap party Friday in Modesto. The first game was tough, as the bowl had the seniors roll behind the curtain. The second and third games were normal.
Janie Schropp cashed in the second game with a 313 and the third game with a 312. She won money for the women’s high games and overall series.
Once again, Jerry McMillian placed in the men’s third high game with a 266 to win a few dollars.
The scores for the women were higher than the men, as the ladies rolled the top three series with a 906, a 901 and Schropp with an 892.
Cal State Singles results – Unofficial results are out for the California State Singles tournament, held in October at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne. This was a handicap event for all California USBC members.
Pete Devries, our Hall of Fame member, placed fourth in the men’s 175-and-below handicap with a 1,431 total. Low to cash was 1,484. Pete just missed getting some bucks. Devries was our only association bowler in the tournament.
BVL singles tournament Nov. 12 – This year’s Brightening Veterans Lives tourney will be held at Bellevue Bowl on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for three games of regular scratch bowling.
To top it off, there are no plaques, trophies, awards or prize money, as all proceeds from this event will benefit our VA clinics and hospitals in California. More on this next week.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Jerry McMillian 222, Lew Reese 222, Janie Schropp 202, Marjory Cole 168, Tia Pretzer 219, Renee Danel 190, Anna Gonzales 174, Bill Barthel 278, Harold Vartikian 176, Mike Giordano 279, Keith Docherty 238, Bob Petty 190, Ofelia Aquino 190, Ramon Cervantes 188, Pam Turpen 166, Sarah Lambert 162, Joe Powers 176, Rebel Kendrick 186.
SERIES LEADERS: Laura Ruell 483, Don Gamble 561, Julie Egleston 575, Ernie Pinheiro 584, John Ward 587, John Nunes 598, Peggy Docherty 623, Richard Snell 637, David Garcez 643, Bryan Rivas 652, Hugh Gary 664, Dan Erreca 672, Jess Ramirez 675.
