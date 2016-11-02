Bledsoe's 3 sinks Blazers in OT, 118-115

2:22 Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos Pause

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

2:42 Pitman pulls away from Golden Valley

1:15 Mustafa Noel-Johnson talks about Turlock's big win over Merced