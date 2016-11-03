Buhach Colony volleyball defeats Rio Americano 3-0

Buhach Colony senior Jenny Zaragoza (3) spikes the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Rio Americano junior Ellery Schlingmann (11) hits the ball during a playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) hits the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) jumps to spike the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) tips the ball over the net during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Mckenzie Powell hits the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Rio Americano junior Chyna Wright (5) hits the ball during a playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Rio Americano junior Hannah Nauertz (3) sets the ball during a playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony students cheer on the Thunder during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Jenny Zaragoza (3) jumps to hit the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) spikes the ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
The Rio Americano Raiders celebrate a point against Buhach Colony during a playoff game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony head coach Andy Hill speaks to his team during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore Mallory Pazin (11) serves during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) and Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) both dive for a ball during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
Rio Americano senior Meghan Merlino (19) hits the ball during a playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
The Buhach Colony Thunder celebrate a point during a playoff game against Rio Americano at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. The Thunder beat the Raiders 3-0.
