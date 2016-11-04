Steve Bartman 'overjoyed' with Cubs, but won't be at parade

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police Pause

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:08 Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win

2:22 Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos

2:42 Pitman pulls away from Golden Valley

1:15 Mustafa Noel-Johnson talks about Turlock's big win over Merced

1:44 Quinn Hagerman reflects on Merced's CCC championship