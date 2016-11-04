Steve Bartman 'overjoyed' with Cubs, but won't be at parade

Cubs fans are packing downtown Chicago to celebrate the team's first World Series title in 108 years, but one infamous fan won't be among them.
Steve Bartman has confirmed through a spokesman that he won't be at the victory parade or rally.
Frank Murtha tells USA Today (http://usat.ly/2f8eNW9 ) that Bartman "was overjoyed that the Cubs won" on Wednesday night to clinch the Series, but that he doesn't "want to be a distraction" to the team's accomplishments.
Bartman vanished from public view after interfering with a foul ball during the National League Championship Series in 2003.
The Cubs were five outs away from reaching the World Series at the time. Bartman became a pariah in Chicago after the Cubs went on to lose the game and the series to the Marlins.
