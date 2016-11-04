NBA Capsules

Lou Williams scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers snapped Stephen Curry's NBA-record streak of 157 games with a 3-pointer in a 117-97 victory over Golden State on Friday night.
Julius Randle had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the rebuilding Lakers, who pulled off their second straight shocking home upset of the mighty Warriors with an impressive effort from their exciting young roster.
Lakers coach Luke Walton also won his first meeting with his former team and his coaching mentor, Steve Kerr.
Curry scored 13 points while going 0 for 10 from 3-point range, ending several incredible long-distance streaks. He had hit a 3-pointer in every regular-season game since March 14, 2015.
Including the postseason, Curry had at least one 3 in 196 straight games, and he had also hit in 116 straight regular-season road games — both NBA records.
The Lakers jumped to a 21-point lead in the third quarter and fought off Golden State's challenge in the fourth quarter with huge games from Williams and Randle. D'Angelo Russell added 17 points, and rookie Brandon Ingram had 12.
WIZARDS 95, HAWKS 92
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 28 points after halftime, and Washington finally gave new coach Scott Brooks his first victory with the team.
Beal averaged only 14 points during Washington's 0-3 start, never getting more than 15, and Brooks said before facing Atlanta he considered that his fault for not giving his young shooting guard enough opportunities.
John Wall had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Washington.
Dwight Howard led the Hawks with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder also scored 20.
An aggressive Beal made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts and hit three 3-pointers.
Atlanta cut the deficit to 95-92 and inbounded the ball after a timeout with 11.7 seconds left, but Kyle Korver air-balled a 3-point try with 3.6 seconds left with Markieff Morris in his face. Korver finished 1 for 9 from the field, including 1 for 6 on 3s.
SPURS 112, PELICANS 111, OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, including an improbable jumper that tied the as regulation expired and Phoenix kept New Orleans winless on the season.
T.J. Warren added 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting for the Suns, while Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and Tyson Chandler had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Anthony Davis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans (0-6), while forward Terrence Jones, starting in place of the suspended Dante Cunningham, had 19 points. Though the Pelicans outshot the Suns 46 percent to 43 percent, they managed to shoot just 53.6 percent from the free throw line (15 of 28). The Suns finished 24 of 28 at the line.
RAPTORS 96, HEAT 87
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 20 as Toronto beat Miami.
It was a team-record fifth straight 30-plus-point game for DeRozan, the NBA's leading scorer coming into the game averaging 36.3 points. Mike James had four straight 30-plus-point games for Toronto in 2005.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last player to start a season with five games with at least 30 points was Michael Jordan from Nov. 1-11, 1986.
Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Goran Dragic added 17 points for the Heat.
HORNETS 99, NETS 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 30 points and Charlotte improved its best start in 16 years to 4-1.
Nicolas Batum added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Marvin Williams, who missed his first 10 shots, made a 3-pointer with 1:05 left after the Nets had cut the lead to one point.
Reserve Sean Kilpatrick scored 19 points for the Nets, who didn't have starting point guard Jeremy Lin available to face his former team because of a strained left hamstring that will keep him sidelined for at least two weeks.
Brook Lopez added 18 points and Trevor Booker had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets.
KNICKS 117, BULLS 104
CHICAGO (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points and Carmelo Anthony added 25 to lead New York in the triumphant return of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah to Chicago.
Rose, the Bulls' first-round draft pick in 2008, finished with 15 points and 11 assists, while Noah, a 2007 first-rounder, had 16 points and nine rebounds. They teamed up to play a familiar two-man game late as New York held off a Chicago rally.
Both Rose and Noah received loud ovations from the United Center crowd during pregame introductions, although there were some boos mixed in for Rose. The Chicago native also was booed every time he touched the ball in the first couple of minutes.
The Bulls played a video tribute to Rose and Noah during the first timeout.
Dwyane Wade led Chicago (3-2) with 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting and Jimmy Butler added 26 points.
CLIPPERS 99, GRIZZLIES 88
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Paul had 27 points and 11 assists, Blake Griffin added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Los Angeles.
The Clippers built an early lead then survived a fourth-quarter Memphis rally. The Grizzlies would score nine straight points and eventually pulled within 93-86 with less than a minute left.
Memphis would get no closer.
J.J. Redick scored 12 points for Los Angeles while DeAndre Jordan grabbed 21 rebounds.
Mike Conley led Memphis with 30 points and 10 assists, while Marc Gasol aded 21 points and nine rebounds. Zach Randolph finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
TRAIL BLAZERS 105, MAVERICKS 95
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 27 of his season-high 42 points in the second half as Portland sent Dallas to its first 0-5 start in franchise history.
Mason Plumlee had 19 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Portland.
J.J. Barea scored 23 points and Harrison Barnes had 17 for the Mavericks, who were without Andrew Bogut (personal reasons) for the game and Dirk Nowitzki (sore right Achilles) in the second half.
With backcourt mate C.J. McCollum saddled with foul trouble for most of the game, Lillard had 18 of Portland's 25 points during a 14-minute stretch of the second half.
SPURS 100, JAZZ 86
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as San Antonio beat Utah.
The Spurs bounced back from a 15-point home loss to the Jazz on Tuesday after losing just one game in San Antonio all of last season.
The Jazz jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and an unhappy Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called a timeout just minutes into the game. The Spurs responded with a 29-7 run and the Jazz never led again. Utah got within seven in the third quarter, but Leonard responded with five quick points and the Jazz never got within single digits the rest of the game.
Leonard continued his MVP-caliber season by shooting 9 for 18 from the field while LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and six rebounds.
Rodney Hood led the Jazz with 18 points, but the team shot just 37.5 percent.
