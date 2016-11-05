Merced football defeats Golden Valley 44-14 to win Mayor's Cup

The Merced Bears celebrate with the Mayor's Cup following a 44-14 win over Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
The Golden Valley Cougars get pumped up before the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) shakes hands with Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) following the coin toss during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) throws a pass during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior running back Isaiah Montanez (25) yells after rushing for a large gain during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior running back Rudy Aramburu (4) is stopped by the Merced defense during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) is sacked by the Merced defense during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior Paul Scoggins (6) fumbles the ball on a kickoff return during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
The Golden Valley defense recovers a Merced fumble during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley junior corner back Adrian Montoya (27) intercepts a Merced pass during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) rushes during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced students cheer on the Bears during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior running back Isaiah Montanez (25) rushes during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior running back Rudy Aramburu (4) fumbles the ball during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior defensive end David Perales (51) picks up a Golden Valley fumble during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior defensive end David Perales (51) holds up the football after recovering a Golden Valley fumble during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Jaelin Miles (8) is hit hard by Merced senior tight end John Becerra (4) during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt signals to his players during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) throws a pass during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley students cheer on the Cougars during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior wide receiver Stephen Williams (15) catches a pass during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Cadrian Mcdaniel (9) gains yards after a catch during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley head coach Dennis Stubbs looks on during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) returns a kick for a touchdown during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt speaks to his team at the start of the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins (6) rushes along the sideline during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Cadrian Mcdaniel (9) fights his way into the end zone for a two point conversion during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior running back Isaiah Montanez (25) rushes during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) rushes during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Cadrian Mcdaniel (9) rushes for a large gain during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt, right, and Golden Valley head coach Dennis Stubbs, left, shake hands following the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. The Bears beat the Cougars 44-14.
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) shakes hands with Golden Valley players following their 44-14 win during the Battle for the Mayor's Cup at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt celebrates with his team after being handed the Mayor's Cup folioing a 44-14 win over Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
