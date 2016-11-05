Persistent Pacers take advantage of weary Bulls, 111-94

C.J. Miles scored 20 points, Myles Turner added 16 and the Indiana Pacers shut down the weary Chicago Bulls 111-94 on Saturday night.
All-Star Paul George was ejected late in the third quarter after he inadvertently kicked the ball into the stands. He appeared to be upset following a no-call on a shot, then was called for a foul on the Bulls' ensuing possession.
He made his first five shots and finished with 13 points — the first time this season he's been held to less than 20.
Jimmy Butler scored 16 points but at halftime had nearly as many turnovers (four) as the Pacers had committed as a team (five). Rajon Rondo wasn't much better, and even Dwyane Wade struggled — finishing with four points as the Bulls lost their third in a row.
Indiana (3-3) never trailed and led by double digits the entire second half, quite a change after Thursday's embarrassing loss at Milwaukee.
The Pacers used that poor performance as motivation to turn things around against the Bulls (3-3), who were playing their second game in two nights.
It showed.
The game was only tied once, at 2-2, and Indiana soon took control.
TIP-INS
Bulls: Had an eight-game streak with 100 or more points snapped. ... Butler was 5 of 6 from the free throw line after entering the game tied for No. 10 in the league in free-throw attempts (8.2). ... One night after Wade made five 3-pointers, his highest single-game total since April 2009, he was 1 of 9 from the field and 0 for 2 on 3s. ... Guard R.J. Hunter returned to his hometown for the first time with Chicago.
Pacers: Extended the lead to 26 in the second half, their largest lead of the season. The previous best was 16 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 1. ... The Pacers scored 62 points in a half for the second time this season and topped the 100-point mark for the fifth time in six games. ... Indiana was 12 of 26 on 3-pointers, breaking its previous season high of 10, which it had done three times previously.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Will try to snap their two-game losing streak against Orlando when the series resumes Monday in Chicago.
Pacers: Will chase their first road win of the season Monday night at Charlotte. The Hornets have won three of the last four in the series including a sweep last season.
