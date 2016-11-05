Griffin's season-high 28 lead Clippers in San Antonio 116-92

4:03 Highlights of Merced's Mayor's Cup Victory Pause

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:32 Becoming Donald Trump

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:08 Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win