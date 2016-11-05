Crosby scores 2, Penguins beat Sharks 5-0

Sidney Crosby scored twice, Matthew Murray stopped 32 shots for his second career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins continued their dominance of the San Jose Sharks with a 5-0 victory Saturday night.
Chris Kunitz, Eric Fehr and Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins, who are 5-0-1 in their last six and have points in 10 of 12 games. Murray got his second win of the season.
The Penguins, who beat San Jose in six games in the Stanley Cup Final last June and won at home on Oct. 20, didn't give the Sharks much of a chance, scoring less than 4 1/2 minutes in.
San Jose goalie Martin Jones allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell 13 seconds into the second period. Dell finished with 16 saves as the Sharks lost their third straight.
The Sharks picked up their intensity in the third period, creating more scoring opportunities, though it was a little too late.
Crosby recorded his third multi-goal game in his last four and has scored in all six games he's played. He's scored in 14 straight regular-season games dating to last year.
He scored his first goal late in the first period, taking a shot from just behind the backline that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of Jones' skate and into the net.
Crosby also ended Jones' night when he picked off a clearing pass by Marc-Edouard Vlasic and slapped it into the net during the first shift of the second period.
Kunitz went top shelf to open the scoring, easily getting it over a sprawled Brent Burns. Fehr and Bonino added goals in the second period, the latter a short-handed goal.
NOTES: Sharks C Tommy Wingels was a scratch despite calling himself good to go after sitting out most of the third period against the Calgary Flames. ... Penguins' Connor Sheary recorded points in his return to the lineup after missing the past seven games due to injury. ... Pens F Carl Hagelin had his first multi-point game of the season.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Host Edmonton on Tuesday after going 3-0-1 on a four-game trip.
Sharks: At Washington on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game trip.
