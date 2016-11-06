Apodaca, New Mexico beat Nevada 35-26 after lightning delay

The halftime fireworks in the form of a lightning storm rocked the press box and momentarily extinguished the field lights late Saturday night, a prelude to New Mexico quarterback Austin Apodaca accounting for two second-half touchdowns to help the Lobos beat Nevada 35-26.
Apodaca hit Emmanuel Harris for a 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter and followed that up with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
"Austin played good," "New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. "Austin came in and ran the ball. I do think he's an improved runner. He had a couple of big third-down plays and then the throw to Emanuel Harris down the middle of the field, which was huge."
The teams waited out a one-hour, 49-minute delay that sent nearly every fan fleeing permanently from the stadium.
And New Mexico (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) came out strong after the extended break, scoring two quick touchdowns.
"We managed it as best we could but clearly they managed a little better," Nevada coach Brian Polian said. "Do I think dealing with this in your home locker room in your home building is a little bit easier, probably, but the reality of it is, both teams had to deal with it. They were much more ready to play coming out in the third quarter than we were."
The break may have worked to New Mexico's advantage, Davie said.
"I actually thought we had more energy in the second half then we did in the first half," he said. "I think it helped to be at home. We have a lot of snacks and a lot of space. It was kind of a neat atmosphere. It really was. A bunch of guys, kind of hanging out down there."
The Wolf Pack (3-6, 1-4) rallied for two scores of their own, but missed on an extra point and failed on a 2-point try that would have tied it at 28-all midway through the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nevada: The Wolf Pack had won three straight games in the series, but they still have not won a game on the road this season.
The Wolf Pack's Achilles' heel has been their rushing defense, entering the game ranked 124th nationally, and that played right into New Mexico's hand as the Lobos lead the country in rushing, adding to that total with 373, led by 121 from Teryion Gipson.
"The bottom line is they're really, really good at what they do," Polian said of the Lobos' option. "They're excellent. But when you have chances to get off the field on third down and you're not blocked and you're one on one, you've got to make the play."
New Mexico: The Lobos' four-game winning streak is their longest under coach Bob Davie and best since winning five straight in 2004. The win also makes the Lobos bowl eligible for the second straight season.
"If you win six, you get to go to a bowl game, right," Davie asked. "Isn't that what it is? And to do that in back-to-back years is pretty significant. But there's more left for this team."
Richard McQuarley's touchdown was his 12th of the season, which puts him among New Mexico's single-season, top-10 leaders.
UP NEXT
Nevada is home on Saturday to face San Diego State. Two of their last four meetings were decided in overtime.
New Mexico is at Utah State on Saturday. A Lobos victory would keep their hopes of a Mountain Division championship alive, currently one game behind front-runner Wyoming, but they have not won in Logan since 1997.
