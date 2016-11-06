Kvitova beats Svitolina to win Elite Trophy tournament

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic overcame a slow start to beat Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday and win the Elite Trophy.
After losing her opening three service games, Kvitova won five straight games to take the opening set.
Kvitova carried the momentum into the second and dispatched the fourth-seeded Ukrainian in 1 hour, 10 minutes to claim her 19th career title.
The result completed a dominant week for Kvitova, who dropped just 18 games in her four matches.
Kvitova has reached six finals in the WTA's Asian swing, winning in Wuhan and Zhuhai.
