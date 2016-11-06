Wolfsburg makes interim coach Valerien Ismael permanent

Wolfsburg has given interim coach Valerien Ismael the job on a permanent basis after failing to find a better alternative.
Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs says, "We looked at the whole situation and came to the decision that Valerien Ismael is the right head coach for Wolfsburg. A thorough examination of all alternatives has shown that this is the best solution for us."
Ismael, Wolfsburg's former reserve side coach, took over the senior squad on Oct. 18 after Dieter Hecking was fired following Wolfsburg's poor start.
The side ended its nine-game run without a win in the league Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Freiburg. Ismael's other two Bundesliga games were defeats, though the side secured progression in the German Cup.
