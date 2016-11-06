Wilshere recalled to England squad for Scotland, Spain games

Jack Wilshere was recalled to the England squad on Sunday for games against Scotland and Spain after leaving Arsenal for Bournemouth on loan to secure game time.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been out of the squad since the European Championship in June, after being overlooked by Sam Allardyce and interim manager Gareth Southgate.
Wilshere, whose career has been dogged by injuries, recently completed his first full 90 minutes for more than two years.
"Jack Wilshere is a player who we feel has a lot of class and has now started to get more 90 minutes under his belt," Southgate said. "I think it's a good moment to bring him back into the squad."
Southgate's prospects of being handed the job permanently could hinge on beating neighbor Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on Friday at Wembley Stadium. England hosts Spain in a friendly the following week.
A knee injury had ruled out Dele Alli but his Tottenham teammate, striker Harry Kane, returns to England duty after missing last month's qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia with an ankle injury.
Kane started the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday and scored from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw.
Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).
Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Michael Keane (Burnley), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).
Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Danny Drinkwater (Leicester), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth, loan from Arsenal), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).
