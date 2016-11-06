Giants hold on, Manning has 4 TD passes in 28-23 win

Eli Manning threw for four touchdowns and New York's defense had two interceptions and three stops on fourth downs to beat Philadelphia 28-23 on Sunday.
The Giants (5-3) won their third straight game, holding off the Eagles (4-4 after a 3-0 start) after Manning was intercepted with less than two minutes to go.
Two of Manning's touchdowns went to Odell Beckham Jr., with the others to Roger Lewis Jr. and Sterling Shepard.
It was a game marked by big plays on offense — six of more than 30 yards in the first half alone— and defense (four interceptions) and special teams (Jason Pierre-Paul's block of a field goal, Darren Sproles' 66-yard punt return). Most of Sunday, it was a mismatch of Manning and his receiving corps against a sieve of an Eagles secondary. New York picked on every Philly defensive back, with the biggest Leodis McKelvin, no matter who he tried to cover.
Less than two minutes in, Landon Collins made his third interception in the last two games; he had one pick as a rookie last year. Manning found Beckham on a slant after McKelvin failed to bump him at the line, and Beckham surged into the end zone for a 26-yard score.
Andrew Adams, a rookie safety from UConn, had no interceptions in his previous five games. He sure knew what to do with the ball after hauling in Carson Wentz's high pass moments later, returning it 19 yards. Manning hit Lewis three plays later after McKelvin and Jaylen Watkins collided and it was 14-0.
Manning's third TD throw came on a 1-yard jump ball to Beckham over McKelvin to make it 21-10.
Wentz looked like a rookie from an FCS school in the first half, often appearing befuddled by coverages. Twice, the Eagles failed on short fourth downs while in field goal range.
But he came out of halftime a different player, quickly guiding the Eagles 70 yards to Kenjon Barner's 3-yard TD run.
Manning, though, was just as precise and decisive on the ensuing drive, capped by his fourth TD throw, 32 yards to rookie Shepard. That gave Manning his first four-TD game since Game 14 last season.
Wentz remained much sharper in the second half, leading the Eagles to two field goals by Caleb Sturgis. But Philly went 3 for 15 on third downs, 1 for 4 on fourth downs.
ELI'S COMING: Manning moved into ninth place in career yards passing with 46,428. Manning, in his 13th NFL season, threw for 257 yards against Philadelphia. He passed Vinny Testaverde, who had 46,233 yards through the air.
ROOKIE FIRSTS: In addition to Adams' first interception, Eagles WR Bryce Treggs made his first NFL reception, an 11-yarder on a field goal drive. It got even better for the undrafted rookie from Cal when his 58-yard reception set up Philadelphia's first touchdown. Treggs was in the lineup because Josh Huff was released after being charged with possession of a handgun without a permit and having a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.
INJURIES
Giants WR Victor Cruz hurt an ankle in the first half, and LG Justin Pugh sprained his right knee in the second quarter. Neither returned. Eagles safety Terrence Brooks left with a hamstring issue.
UP NEXT:
Philadelphia hosts Atlanta next Sunday.
New York hosts Cincinnati on Monday night, Nov. 14.
