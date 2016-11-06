McCollum matches career high, Blazers beat Grizzlies 100-94

CJ McCollum matched his career high with 37 points, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-94 on Sunday.
McCollum also matched his career best with six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard added 19 points and seven assists, and Maurice Harkless finished with 18 points. Portland has won two straight.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 21 points, and Mike Conley added 16 points and seven assists, They have lost two straight, both at home.
Zach Randolph had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Vince Carter and Tony Allen scored 11 points each.
The game was close with 13 lead changes and 12 ties before Portland pulled away late. McCollum had 10 straight Portland points during one stretch to put the game away.
Portland used eight straight points to erase a Memphis advantage early in the fourth quarter. Even when Memphis made a comeback, McCollum converted a pair of 3-pointers to thwart the rally.
Chandler Parsons, making his first start for Memphis since his offseason signing, got off to a slow start, missing all eight of his shots in the game
Portland, which made 14 of 33 shots from outside the arc in the game, converted 4 of 8 from 3-point range in the first quarter.
But Memphis was able to force 10 Portland turnovers, control the boards and rally late in the first half.
Conley's 3-pointer from 31 feet at the horn, gave Memphis a 51-47 at the break.
Lillard had 14 for Portland, and McCollumn added 10 in the half.
TIP-INS
Trail Blazers: Lillard appeared to injure his left thumb in the second quarter, but didn't leave the game although he kept shaking the hand the rest of the half. The 19 points were a season-low. He entered the game ranked second in the league in scoring, averaging 34.2 points. ... Portland has scored at least 100 in all seven of its games. ... McCollum's performance marked the first time this season someone other than Lillard led Portland in scoring.
Grizzlies: Memphis G Tony Allen left in the second quarter with a right hip injury. He returned in the second half. ... Gasol has made a 3-pointer in all six games he's played this season. ... Conley, who entered the game ranked second in the league in 3-point shooting at 59.3 percent, was 1 of 5 from outside the.
LADIES and GENTLEMEN, CHANDLER PARSONS
Parsons, the Grizzlies biggest off-season acquisition, started in his season debut Sunday. Parsons, signed by Memphis during the offseason for four years, $94 million, did not play in the preseason or in the first six regular season games, recovering from right knee surgery. Parsons insertion into the starting lineup sent James Ennis III to the second unit.
UP NEXT
Trail Blazers: Portland returns home to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Trail Blazers lost to Phoenix 118-115 in overtime last Wednesday
Grizzlies: Memphis closes out a four-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Comments