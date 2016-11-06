Impact beat Red Bulls to reach Eastern finals

Ignacio Piatti scored his second goal of the game in the 85th minute and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday to advance to their first Eastern Conference championship game.
Montreal won its third straight — for the first time this season — to sweep New York in the two-leg semifinals. The Impact are the first Canadian team to reach the conference finals in MLS history.
Piatti opened the scoring in the 51st minute when he powered a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Eight minutes after New York tied it, Piatti iced it with his right foot. Dominic Oduro raced down the left sideline on a breakaway and waited for help. Didier Drogba trailed up the middle, drew two defenders and found an open Piatti for a close-range shot.
New York needed a two-goal home win to advance to its third straight conference title game after being shut out 1-0 in Game 1.
Bradley Wright-Phillips, who won his second MLS Golden Boot in the last three seasons with 24 regular-season goals, scored on a deflected shot in the 78th minute.
In the first half, Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush took down Gonzalo Veron inside the penalty area but Bush blocked Sacha Kljestan's penalty kick.
