MLS Playoff Capsules

Ignacio Piatti scored his second goal of the game in the 85th minute and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday to advance to their first Eastern Conference championship game.
Montreal won its third straight — for the first time this season — to sweep New York in the two-leg semifinals. The Impact are the first Canadian team to reach the conference finals in MLS history.
Piatti opened the scoring in the 51st minute when he powered a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Eight minutes after New York tied it, Piatti iced it with his right foot. Dominic Oduro raced down the left sideline on a breakaway and waited for help. Didier Drogba trailed up the middle, drew two defenders and found an open Piatti for a close-range shot.
New York needed a two-goal home win to advance to its third straight conference title game after being shut out 1-0 in Game 1.
Bradley Wright-Phillips, who won his second MLS Golden Boot in the last three seasons with 24 regular-season goals, scored on a deflected shot in the 78th minute.
RAPIDS 1, GALAXY 0, 1-1 AGGREGATE
(RAPIDS ADVANCE 3-1 ON PENALTY KICKS)
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Howard made two saves in the penalty shootout and Colorado beat Los Angeles 3-1 on penalties to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Colorado won the regulation game 1-0, tying the two-game, total-goals series 1-1 and forcing the tiebreaker. Los Angeles won 1-0 at home last Sunday.
Colorado reached its first conference finals since winning the MLS Cup in 2010.
Shkelzen Gashi scored in the 36th minute.
In the shootout, Steven Gerrard put Los Angeles in front, but the Galaxy missed their next three attempts. Dos Santos sent it over the crossbar, Howard denied Ashley Cole after a slow approach and Howard sealed it by diving to his right to block Jeff Larentowicz's roller. Kevin Doyle, Sebastien Le Toux and Marco Pappa converted PKs for Colorado.
