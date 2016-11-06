Cammalleri gets hat trick, Devils beat Hurricanes 4-1

Michael Cammalleri got his first three goals of the season, lifting the New Jersey Devils over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday night for their first road victory.
Cammalleri scored twice in the second period and again midway through the third for his sixth career hat trick. Captain Andy Greene scored into an empty net for New Jersey.
The Devils improve to 1-3-2 away from home. Keith Kinkaid got his first win of the season behind 33 saves.
Carolina's Andrej Nestrasil scored with 6:59 left in the third period. Eddie Lack stopped 17 shots in his first home start.
Cammalleri's first goal came 4:31 into the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Travis Zajac and scored easily from just inside the left circle. He scored again just over three minutes later, slipping a shot under Lack's pads on a rush from near the left faceoff dot.
He completed the hat trick on a shot from the left side 8:30 into the third.
Cammalleri has five goals and four assists in his last six games against the Hurricanes. He also had a key blocked shot late as Carolina was pressing.
Carolina pulled Lack for an extra skater with four minutes left but could not generate another goal.
NOTES: Carolina F Jordan Staal played his 700th NHL game. ... Carolina D Justin Faulk left with an undisclosed injury and did not return to the game. ... Greene played in his 322nd straight game, the fourth-longest stretch in club history.
UP NEXT:
Devils: Host Carolina on Tuesday night after playing their last three games on the road.
Hurricanes: Make the trip to New Jersey on Tuesday night before returning home for five in a row.
