Colts head into bye week on high after beating Packers 31-26

1:56 Ulonzo Gilliam on Merced's Mayor Cup win Pause

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

3:01 Hilmar beats Ripon for TVL crown

4:03 Highlights of Merced's Mayor's Cup Victory

2:02 Jessica Pinasco on BC volleyball's trip to the semifinals

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

2:08 Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win