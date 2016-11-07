Snoop Dogg a fan of Mercer student's slam dunk fail

A Mercer University student has turned into an internet sensation after her failed attempt at a slam dunk has been viewed by more than a million people, including Snoop Dogg.
The Telegraph of Macon (http://bit.ly/2eeqbTC ) reports that sophomore Jenny Mazurkiewicz, a member of the Mercer University dance team, was trying to dunk a basketball on one of the youth goals at an event last week when the unanchored goal tipped over on top of her.
The clip, which lasts three seconds and ends with Mazurkiewicz crashing to the floor, has been viewed more than two million times on various Instagram accounts, including Snoop Dogg's.
Mazurkiewicz says she was left uninjured and highly amused by the reception that her "silly" mishap has received.
