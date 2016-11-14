Indiana High School Boys Basketball Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS:
The Indiana boy's AP high school basketball poll will be released every Tuesday during the season starting with a preseason poll scheduled for November 15, 2016.
All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Indiana are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.
The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/inpoll/
Members can vote each week from 1:00 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.
If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP prior to the opening of voting to obtain a username and password.
For login information or if you have questions contact Catherine Hills (at sign)ap.org or the AP Data Center at 800-300-8340 or apscores(at sign)ap.org.
