Tom Brunansky, Butch Davis won't be back with Twins

Hitting coach Tom Brunansky and first base coach Butch Davis will not be back with the Minnesota Twins next season.
The Twins said Tuesday that pitching coach Neil Allen, third base coach Gene Glynn, bullpen coach Eddie Guardado, assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez and bench coach Joe Vavra will return.
Former Twins star Paul Molitor will be in his third season as manager. Minnesota was a big league-worst 59-103 this year, the team's most losses since the original Washington Senators went 50-104 in 1949.
