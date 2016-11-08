NHL Capsules

Conor Sheary scored twice, including the winner with 1:42 left, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin also scored for Pittsburgh while Matt Murray stopped 25 shots in his first home start since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Sidney Crosby was held without a point but helped begin the sequence that set up Sheary for the go-ahead goal.
Edmonton star Connor McDavid assisted on all three Oiler goals, more than holding his own against Crosby, his childhood idol. Jordan Eberle scored twice and Patrick Maroon picked up his fifth of the season. Cam Talbot made 27 saves but couldn't make a two-goal lead stand up.
Pittsburgh got the late lead when Edmonton forward Benoit Pouliot's clear attempt smacked off Sheary and into the net.
The Penguins won their fourth straight and remained unbeaten in regulation (6-0-1).
SHARKS 3, CAPITALS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 24 shots, Brent Burns scored his fifth goal of the season and San Jose ended the Washington's five-game winning streak.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Burns had second-period goals for the Sharks, who had lost three straight. It was Jones' 14th career shutout and the first of the season for the defending Western Conference champions, who scored only four goals during their three-game skid.
Joe Thornton added an empty-netter with 1:32 left.
CANADIENS 3, BRUINS 2
MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price stopped 41 shots, Paul Byron scored with 1:02 left and Montreal beat Boston.
Byron poked in a loose puck after Alexander Radulov passed it into the crease. The goal stood after a video review.
Shea Weber and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which got a second straight win since a 10-0 defeat in Columbus on Friday night.
Colin Miller and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who still had legs in the third period despite playing a back-to-back after a 4-0 victory Monday night over Buffalo.
Rookie Zane McIntyre had 20 saves for Boston.
KINGS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 0
TORONTO (AP) — Jeff Carter scored twice during a four-goal second period, Peter Budaj made 19 saves and Los Angeles thumped Toronto.
Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli added goals in the second period and Dustin Brown, Kyle Clifford and Dwight King also scored. Los Angeles has won three straight.
Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 26 shots, and then Jhonas Enroth came on and made 14 saves.
The Kings had the bulk of the chances in the first period, scoring with 6:04 left in the period on Brown's second this year. Third-line center Nic Dowd did the dirty work, controlling the puck down low before finding Brown atop the left faceoff circle.
RED WINS 3, FLYERS 2, SO
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou tied it midway through the third period and had the only score in the shootout, helping Detroit snap a five-game losing streak.
Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit, which ended a 12-game regular season losing streak in Philadelphia dating to Jan. 25, 1997. The Red Wings did win the first two games of the 1997 Stanley Cup Final in Philadelphia on their way to a four-game sweep.
Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux scored and Jakub Voracek had a pair of assists for the Flyers.
In the shootout, all three Philadelphia skaters — Travis Konecny, Giroux and Voracek — missed.
Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for Detroit. Steve Mason had 33 saves.
CANUCKS 5, RANGERS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandre Burrows scored twice in the third period to help Vancouver end a nine-game losing streak.
Henrik Sedin and Sven Baertschi each had a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson also scored for the Canucks, who were 0-8-1 with eight straight regulation losses since opening the season with four wins.
Bo Horvat had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 23 saves.
Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who had won five straight while scoring at least five goals in each game. Buchnevich also had two assists.
Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots, though he left for 6:19 in the third period after being run into by the Canucks' Markus Granlund. Regular starter Henrik Lundqvist made four saves on six shots while filling in.
DEVILS 3, HURRICANES 2, SO
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — PA Parenteau and Taylor Hall scored in the shootout, and New Jersey rallied to defeat Carolina.
Parenteau and rookie Nick Lappin scored in regulation for the Devils, who beat Carolina for the second time in three days. Cory Schneider had 31 saves, including an outstanding glove stop on Sebastian Aho with 1:48 left in the third period.
Jordan Staal and defenseman Klas Dahlbeck scored for Carolina. Cam Ward was outstanding in making 39 saves, including a 1-on-1 stop against Travis Zajac in the waning seconds of the 5-minute overtime.
Comments