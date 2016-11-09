NHL Capsules

Artemi Panarin scored 25 seconds into overtime and Corey Crawford made 27 saves, leading the Chicago Blackhawks over the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.
Crawford won his sixth consecutive game and improved to 15-5-5 against the Blues. Chicago has earned a point in nine straight games.
Panarin scored on a wrist shot from the slot for his sixth goal of the season.
St. Louis' Alex Pietrangelo tied it with 2:11 left in the third on a drive from the point that squeezed past Crawford, who got a piece of the shot.
Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Blues.
BLUE JACKETS 3, DUCKS 2, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 1:21 into overtime after Columbus blew a two-goal lead before escaping with a victory over Anaheim.
Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner got his first score this season for Columbus, which won its fourth straight at home and stretched its point streak to five (4-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves.
Anaheim's Nick Ritchie tied it at 2 early in the third period after Rickard Rakell scored late in the second. John Gibson made 15 stops.
SENATORS 2, SABRES 1, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris scored during a shootout, helping Ottawa beat Buffalo.
Turris scored in the first round to match Sam Reinhart's tally, and then Ryan put Ottawa ahead in the second round. Mike Condon stopped Brian Gionta on Buffalo's final attempt and finished with 31 saves.
Ryan Dzingel got a tying goal for Ottawa 7:15 into the second period.
Nicholas Baptiste scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner made 28 saves while the Sabres lost their second in a row.
