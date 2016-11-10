Merced football defeats Beyer 44-22

Merced senior John Becerra (4) sacks Beyer quarterback Brain Perry (7) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
The Merced Bears take the field during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior Kurtis Smith (9) shakes hands with Merced senior defensive end David Perales (51) prior to a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior wide receiver Josef Crossman (3) catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior Carter Williams (5) makes a catch as he is hit by Merced senior Rayveon Slaton (22) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior running back Rayveon Slaton (22) rushes for a gain during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer junior Brandon Gray (8) is tackled by Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (1) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior quarterback Brian Perry (7) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer head coach Doug Severe walks the sideline during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt speaks to players during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) rushes during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (1) strips the ball and returns it for a touchdown during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior Kurtis Smith (9) dives for extra yards during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer junior Deangelo Dancer (20) catches a pass during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior Shawn Aldersen (2) rushes during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior running back Paul Scoggins (6) is tackled during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior wide receiver Stephen Williams (15) runs upfield during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren (1) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (34) stiff-arms a defender during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt walks the sideline during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
The Merced defense forces a Beyer fumble during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced head coach Rob Scheidt high-fives players after a Merced touchdown during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer junior Ben Polack (19) fights for extra yards during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior wide receiver Stephen Williams (15) catches a pass during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior quarterback Jacob Foss (5) scrambles during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior quarterback Brian Perry (7) scrambles during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior quarterback Brian Perry (7) is sacked by Merced senior Stephen Williams (15) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Merced senior tackle Adrian Villanueva (7), right, rushes Beyer quarterback Brian Perry (7), left, during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
The Merced student section cheers on the Bears during a game against Beyer at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
Beyer senior Korbin Mattox (51) looks on from the sideline during a game against Merced at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The Bears beat the Patriots 44-22.
